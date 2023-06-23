Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to set up waste disposal plant in Wagholi

PMC to set up waste disposal plant in Wagholi

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2023 10:31 PM IST

Of the estimated 70 metric tonnes of waste generated in Wagholi, the plant will handle 20 metric tonnes of waste daily, with a scope of further expansion

To address concerns related to waste management raised by residents, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved setting up of a waste disposal plant at Wagholi.

The facility will house a material recovery facility (MRF) and incorporate an innovative technology known as Eco Bean, all within a covered facility. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The facility will house a material recovery facility (MRF) and incorporate an innovative technology known as Eco Bean, all within a covered facility. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The plant will decentralise waste management activities, ensuring a more evenly distributed workload. The plant will focus on managing waste collected from households and commercial establishments,” said Asha Raut, deputy commissioner, (solid waste management department), PMC.

Of the estimated 70 metric tonnes of waste generated in Wagholi, the plant will handle 20 metric tonnes of waste daily, with a scope of further expansion. It will house a material recovery facility (MRF) and incorporate an innovative technology known as Eco Bean, all within a covered facility.

“All processes and methods strictly adhere to the guidelines set by the Pollution Control Board and the MSW 2016 guidelines. The project is funded by CapitaLand, a Pune and Singapore-based company, also known as M/s AIGP Developers (Pune) Pvt. Ltd., as part of corporate environment responsibility initiatives,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wagholi waste management
wagholi waste management
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out