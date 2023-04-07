Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC begins hawkers’ verification drive

PMC begins hawkers’ verification drive

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2023 12:16 AM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation begins verification drive to cancel licences of hawkers renting out authorized places or carts to tenants in violation of rules.

As many hawkers in the city are renting out their authorised place or carts to tenants, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday began a verification drive. The civic body has decided to cancel licences if the designated space is rented.

The PMC has received complaints that hawkers, in whose name the licence has been registered, are renting out their space.

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC anti-encroachment department said, “Our staff has started verification drive, and will cancel licences of violator. The PMC will give notice in the first phase and later cancel licence.

Officials said that many political works have obtained the licence and are conducting business by renting out the space.

