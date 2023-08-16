PMC forms panel to conduct safety audit of hoardings

In order to provide technical expertise, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed a panel to carry out the safety audit of hoardings in the city. Hoarding collapsed in Hinjewadi in May 2023. (HT FILE PHOTO)

There are at least 2,300 hoardings in the civic limits, while some structures do not fulfil the audit test.

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC sky hoarding department, said, “Though the civic body has instructed to carry out the safety audit of the hoardings, many owners are unable to do it as there are not enough safety audit panels to provide the necessary expertise. Considering this, PMC has decided to offer expertise through a panel comprising of five experts.”

According to Jagtap, PMC had asked the hoarding owners to submit the safety audit, but among them audit of more than fifty per cent were done by only one agency. Considering this, administration has decided to verify these safety audits again.

After a couple of hoarding collapse mishaps in the city, PMC instructed to conduct the safety audit of all the hoardings in the city.

In April this year, a hoarding collapse incident was reported in Kiwale area along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway killing five persons.

Similarly, in 2018, a hoarding-related accident was reported at Juna Bazar Chowk near RTO.