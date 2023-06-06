Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman held for husband’s murder at family farm in Pune

Woman held for husband’s murder at family farm in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 06, 2023 12:34 AM IST

Pimpri-Chinchwad police claim to have cracked the murder of 29-year-old Suraj Kalbhor at a farm at Gahunje in Pune on Sunday with the arrest of his 24-year-old wife

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police claimed to have cracked the murder of 29-year-old Suraj Kalbhor at a farm in Gahunje on Sunday with the arrest of his 24-year-old wife.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police claim to have cracked the murder of 29-year-old Suraj Kalbhor at a farm at Gahunje in Pune on Sunday with the arrest of his 24-year-old wife. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pimpri-Chinchwad police claim to have cracked the murder of 29-year-old Suraj Kalbhor at a farm at Gahunje in Pune on Sunday with the arrest of his 24-year-old wife. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Ankita Bodke, along with her husband, brought the latter to her hometown to show her father’s farm after the couple visited Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Sunday morning.

Later, the suspect alerted her family, relatives and villagers at around 3:30 pm that she found Suraj in a pool of blood. She said of finding her bleeding husband when she returned to him after answering nature’s call.

Satyawan Mane, senior inspector, Talegaon Dabhade police station, said, “Initially the accused said that her husband was attacked by unknown persons in an attempt of robbery. However, on further interrogation, we found that she was making contradictory statements.”

Police said the couple got married in April this year. Suraj was working as a non-teaching staff at a college based in Akurdi.

Mane said that as per probe it was found that Suraj was suspicious about her wife’s character and there were heated arguments between them over the issue.

Police investigation reveal that when Ankita excused herself to attend the nature’s call at the farm, Suraj was talking on the phone when he was fatally attacked by four men with weapons. The suspect claimed that she could not identify the assailants as they were masked.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) of the IPC at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune murder wife farm arrest + 3 more
pune murder wife farm arrest + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out