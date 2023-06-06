Woman held for husband’s murder at family farm in Pune

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police claimed to have cracked the murder of 29-year-old Suraj Kalbhor at a farm in Gahunje on Sunday with the arrest of his 24-year-old wife. Pimpri-Chinchwad police claim to have cracked the murder of 29-year-old Suraj Kalbhor at a farm at Gahunje in Pune on Sunday with the arrest of his 24-year-old wife. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Ankita Bodke, along with her husband, brought the latter to her hometown to show her father’s farm after the couple visited Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Sunday morning.

Later, the suspect alerted her family, relatives and villagers at around 3:30 pm that she found Suraj in a pool of blood. She said of finding her bleeding husband when she returned to him after answering nature’s call.

Satyawan Mane, senior inspector, Talegaon Dabhade police station, said, “Initially the accused said that her husband was attacked by unknown persons in an attempt of robbery. However, on further interrogation, we found that she was making contradictory statements.”

Police said the couple got married in April this year. Suraj was working as a non-teaching staff at a college based in Akurdi.

Mane said that as per probe it was found that Suraj was suspicious about her wife’s character and there were heated arguments between them over the issue.

Police investigation reveal that when Ankita excused herself to attend the nature’s call at the farm, Suraj was talking on the phone when he was fatally attacked by four men with weapons. The suspect claimed that she could not identify the assailants as they were masked.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) of the IPC at Talegaon Dabhade police station.