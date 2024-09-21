Menu Explore
Pune police arrest man for illegal sale of Mephentermine Sulphate

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 21, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Omkar Angad Binawade, 21, a resident of Kale Padal Road in Hadapsar

Hadapsar police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old man for illegally selling injection vials of Mephentermine Sulphate, a cardiac stimulant used to enhance performance in gym.

During search operation, police seized 39 bottles of Mephentermine Sulphate market value of ₹25,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
During search operation, police seized 39 bottles of Mephentermine Sulphate market value of 25,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Omkar Angad Binawade, 21, a resident of Kale Padal Road in Hadapsar.

According to police,they got information about a man carrying suspicious drug vials looking for customers. Acting on the information a team of Hadapsar police laid a trap and arrested the accused.

During search operation, police seized 39 bottles of Mephentermine Sulphate market value of 25,000.

According to police, the accused does not have any valid licence or documents to sell Mephentermine Sulphate also he was found selling Mephentermine Sulphate without any prescription.

Police said, accused was selling each vial for 600- 700.

Police officials from the Hadapsar police said that medicine is used as a cardiac stimulant but it is generally misused by the young people used to enhance performance in the gym.

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under sections of 123, 275,278, 125 of the BNS.

