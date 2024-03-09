 Pune police arrest one, recover 16 motorcycles - Hindustan Times
Pune police arrest one, recover 16 motorcycles

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 09, 2024 10:27 PM IST

Authorities said the stolen bikes were sold in rural areas at paltry price with promise to deliver vehicle documents in the next few months

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police recovered 16 motorcycles worth 3.84 lakh after arresting one person from Dhule.

Following complaints of bike theft, Bhosari police formed a team and based on technical analysis and CCTV camera footages, identified the accused as Yogesh Shivaji Dabhade (24) from Saki in Dhule district and apprehended him on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Following complaints of bike theft, Bhosari police formed a team and based on technical analysis and CCTV camera footages, identified the accused as Yogesh Shivaji Dabhade (24) from Saki in Dhule district and apprehended him on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Following complaints of bike theft, Bhosari police formed a team and based on technical analysis and CCTV camera footages, identified the accused as Yogesh Shivaji Dabhade (24) from Saki in Dhule district and apprehended him on Thursday.

Dabhade confessed to stealing 16 motorcycles from Bhosari, Chakan, Mhalunge, Khadki, Talegaon Dabhade, Loni Kand and Sangvi areas along with Monti Wagh (22) from Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district.

Authorities said the stolen bikes were sold in rural areas at paltry price with promise to deliver vehicle documents in the next few months.

According to the Bhosari police, Dabhade has cases registered against him at various police stations, including Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik city, Nashik rural, Jalgaon rural and Dhule rural regions.

By the arrest, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police claimed to have solved 14 cases filed at Bhosari (7), Mahalunge (2), Talegaon Dabhade (1), Chakan (1), Sangvi (1), Khadki (1) and Loni Kand (1).

