Pune police arrest three relatives for murder of farmer

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 08, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Pune: The Pune rural police have apprehended three relatives in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old farmer from Beed district, whose body was discovered with his limbs tied at the riverbed in Shirur on January 31.

The deceased has been identified as Krushna Vighne from Beed district. CCTV camera footages and intelligence inputs led investigators to nab Vighne’s younger brother and others.

Police have arrested Ajinath Vighne, Pandurang Vighne and Ganesh Nagargoje Krushna.

The crime was due to family dispute, Krushna’s alleged alcoholism and attempts to pressure his relatives into selling ancestral properties. The accused forcibly brought Krushna from Beed to Shirur, brutally attacked him and threw him in the river by tying his limbs, according to the police

