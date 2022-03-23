Pune police arrests 19-year-old girl over youth’s murder

PUNE The Warje Malwadi police on Wednesday arrested a woman in connection with a youth’s murder. The deceased has been indentified as Pradyuman Prakash Kamble (22), a resident of Ramoshiwadi on Senpati Bapat road, said officials.

Kamble was brutally murdered during the night of March 16 at Dangat Patil nagar in Shivne after which police had arrested four persons including the woman’s father Vijay Paigude (50), mother Vandana Paigude (40), brother Ajay (19), and her brother’s friend Sagar Rathod (21), in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, police arrested Prajakta Paigude and charged her for murder conspiracy. According to the police, Kamble was murdered for his alleged friendship with a Prajakta despite being warned by the latter’s relative. Earlier, three members of the Paigude family and their friend were charged for the murder and case under the Atrocity act was lodged at the police station, said officials.

The Warje police, during their investigation found that Prajakta tried to commit suicide after the incident as the police have found a piece of cloth tied to the fan and some injury marks on her hands. She was provided medical treatment after the police team broke open the room door of the house under the supervision of police station in-charge.

According to police investigation, Prajakta had called the deceased on his number on March 16 and requested him to come home. Her family members then beat him death with sharp weapons following his visit to their house.

According to Police Station In-charge Shankar Khatke, Prajakta’s role has come out during our investigating and specifically her role in the involved in the murder conspiracy. “She had called Kamble with whom she was in a relationship from mobile. She has been arrested under Section 120b (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. She was arrested, produced before the court and has been remanded in police custody till March 24. Appropriate sections under Atrocity Act have also been invoked in the case,” Khatke said.

Police further said that the deceased had two criminal cases against him lodged at Kothrud Police Station. The police have seized CCTV footage from the scene of crime and will be presenting the same in the court.