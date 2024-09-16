Pune police ask Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandal to start procession by 4 pm

In order to speed up the Ganesh immersion procession, Pune city police has asked Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandal to start procession by 4 pm on Tuesday. As per the routine, Manache Ganpati usually starts at 9 am, but considering the gaps in between two procession the police has asked Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandal to start procession early. (HT FILE)

As per the routine, Manache Ganpati usually starts at 9 am, but considering the gaps in between two procession the police has asked Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandal to start procession early.

In 2023, processions lasted long for 30.25 hours, in 2022 it took 31 hours. So, police are making efforts to minimise the procession time.

Amitesh Kumar, CP Pune city police, said, “We have communicated with all Ganesh mandals to ensure everything takes place as per the plan. The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandal has also communicated that they will start procession by 4 pm so we are hoping procession will complete in time.’’

As far as dhol tasha pathak is concerned, police held a meeting with representatives of mandals for enforcement of voluntarily compliances of law during the immersion procession, Kumar added.