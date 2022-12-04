Pune police book five for stripping female, robbing 80,000

The Lonikand Police have booked five youths, including three females, for allegedly threatening a colleague with grave consequences, stripping her clothes, and forcibly taking ₹80,000 in cash.

The victim narrated the ordeal to her mother after which a police complaint was lodged.

According to the police, the victim, who hails from Haryana, is a student at a prominent college in Wagholi. She was staying with two of the accused females in a room where a laptop and gold chain theft took place. The victim changed her room as she sensed that the landlord was behind the incident.

However, the accused thought that the victim was involved in an illicit activity. The accused duo, along with another female friend and two males, stormed into the victim’s new room, threatened her, and stripped her of her clothes. They assaulted her and took away ₹80,000 through online transfer.

The girl raised an alarm after which a few local residents reached the place and rescued her, police said.

The victim reached her native place and narrated the incident to her mother who immediately approached Sirsa police and a complaint was lodged. The complaint was transferred to Pune police for further investigation. Based on the evidence, an FIR was lodged in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer API Nikhil Pawar said that the FIR was lodged on December 2 and the investigation is on.

“The victim is untraceable as she seems to have given a wrong number. She has made allegations related to the stripping of clothes and forcible transfer of the amount. Once the college opens on Monday, we will get more details of the accused based on which further action will be initiated,” he informed.