Pune Police bust gang involved in thefts, recovers 1.21 cr

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 29, 2023 05:08 AM IST

The first set of three accused arrested have been identified as Ajay Singh Arjun Singh Dudhani (23), a resident of Warje, Bacchan Singh Joginder Singh Bhond (25), a resident of Shree Sai Society and a juvenile in conflict with law

The crime branch has recovered stolen goods worth 1.21 crore including three pistols, fourteen live cartridges, six cars, and four two-wheelers from a 13-member gang involved in as many as 173 house break-in incidents during 2023, officials said on Saturday.

According to the crime branch, its Unit III officials had received a tip-off that the trio would arrive in a car in Phursungi after which a trap was laid, and the accused apprehended. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The first set of three accused arrested have been identified as Ajay Singh Arjun Singh Dudhani (23), a resident of Warje, Bacchan Singh Joginder Singh Bhond (25), a resident of Shree Sai Society and a juvenile in conflict with law.

According to the crime branch, its Unit III officials had received a tip-off that the trio would arrive in a Swift car in Phursungi after which a trap was laid, and the accused apprehended.

On being stopped, one of the accused, who was on the wheels of the vehicle, attempted to flee the spot, but the police managed to break the car windshield and took the accused into custody.

The accused were arrested under IPC sections 395, 397, 504, 506, and relevant sections of the arms act.

Upon their interrogation, the trio revealed the names of seven others who have been identified as Tilaksingh Tak, Ramjeet Singh Tak, Akshay Singh Tak, Karan Singh Tak, Rahul Singh Bhond, Kanwar Singh Tak, Lakhan Singh Dudhani and Sohail Javed Shaikh, all residents of Hadapsar who were immediately arrested in the case.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP crime) Ramnath Pokale said, “The total seizure comprises stolen gold, silver, cash, two-wheelers, four-wheelers, mobile handsets and live cartridges from their possession. The police have booked under the stringent provisions of the MCOCA Act. Out of the total 173 offences, 129 are registered in Pune city, 33 in PCMC police jurisdiction, 11 in Pune rural areas.”

Pokale said that a team comprising one ACP, three Police Inspectors, five police sub-inspectors, and seventeen policemen was formed to nab the accused.

