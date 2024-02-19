Pune police bust MD racket; 3 held with drugs worth 3.58cr

The crime branch unit 1 of the Pune city police busted an international Mephedrone (MD) racket and arrested three persons on Monday. Drugs worth ₹3.58 crore has been seized, said officials. The accused Mane and Sheikh are on record criminals and 36 cases have been registered against Mane. The duo met at Yerawada jail, where they most likely hatched the plan of MD drugs business. Sheikh was released from jail in 2022 and Mane in 2023. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Vaibhav alias Pintya Bharat Mane, car driver Ajay Amarnath Karosia (40) and Haidar Nur Sheikh (40).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Police said they got information that a car carrying large amounts of MD drugs was heading towards Mumbai. Acting on the tip-off police intercepted a car at Somwar Peth area.

According to police, Mane and Karosia were present in the car and during the search operation police recovered 500 grams of MD worth ₹1 crore and cash ₹2,000, sports bags, two mobile handsets,and an Aadhaar card.

Amitesh Kumar, police commissioner, said, “Constable Vitthal Salunkhe got a tip-off and accordingly we raided the car and arrested two suspects. During interrogation we got information about third suspect and after raids at godown in Vishrantwadi we arrested the third accused.’’

During police interrogation police came to know that another suspect Haidar Sheikh from Vishrantwadi handed over MD to Mane. Subsequently, the crime branch formed five teams and raided various locations in Vishrantwadi and arrested Haidar.

During search police recovered 500 grams of MD (Cristal format) worth ₹1 crore and a key of a godown. When police raided the godown, they recovered 750 grams of MD worth of ₹1.5 crore.

Police also found 100-200 gunny bags filled with suspicious salt and samples have been sent to the laboratory to confirm whether it is salt or MD drugs.

Police inspector and investigation officer Rajendra Landge said, as per the instructions of a Nigerian national (who handed over drugs to Hidar ) the said consignment was to be delivered in Mumbai.

Kumar said, “We suspect that there might be an international connection behind the racket and accordingly we have sent our 10 teams to various locations for further arrests in the case.”

The accused Mane and Sheikh are on record criminals and 36 cases have been registered against Mane.

The duo met at Yerawada jail, where they most likely hatched the plan of MD drugs business. Sheikh was released from jail in 2022 and Mane in 2023.

As per initial investigation, there is no connection between arrested accused and drug kingpin Lalit Patil but police are investigating all possible angles in the case.

Police announced a dedicated WhatsApp/mobile number 8975953100 to deal with drug-related cases.