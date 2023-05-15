Pune police bust sex racket operating from spa in Koregoan Park

The Pune police crime branch officials conducted raids in several spas and massage centers in Koregaon Park and uncovered a prostitution racket that was exploiting young women for monetary gain, said officials on Sunday. The Pune police crime branch officials conducted raids in several spas and massage centers in Koregaon Park (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to the police, they received a tip-off that several spa and massage centres including Health and Clinic, Thai Spa, Health Spot Clinic in the Koregaon Park area, were using the guise of massage services to force young women into prostitution. The police sent decoy customers to the establishments and confirmed the presence of the illegal operation.

As a result, the police conducted a raid on the premises and rescued five women, including three foreign nationals and two Indian women. The rescued victims have been taken to the Protection Rescue Foundation, said officials,

The police have registered a case against one accused and one wanted criminal at the Koregaon Park Police Station under the Immoral Human Trafficking Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The detained accused is currently under investigation at the Koregaon Park Police Station.