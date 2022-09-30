Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police bust prostitution racket, rescue 3 women

Pune police bust prostitution racket, rescue 3 women

Published on Sep 30, 2022 05:20 PM IST

The Dighi police on Tuesday busted a prostitution racket and arrested one pimp for who would traffic women across the city

The Dighi police on Tuesday busted a prostitution racket and arrested one pimp for who would traffic women across the city. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The Dighi police on Tuesday busted a prostitution racket and arrested one pimp for who would traffic women across the city.

Police officials laid a trap by booking a lodge and using decoy customers to bust the racket. Three women were rescued. Mobile phone worth 6,000, 1,500 cash and an autorickshaw worth 55,000 was seized from the accused, said officials.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jagannath alias Kaka Parshu Thombare (55), a resident of Yerawada. A case has been registered at Dighi police station under IPC section 370(3), and sections 4,5 of Immoral Human Trafficking Act, 1956.

Police inspector Devendra Chavan said, “The accused had a modus operandi wherein a person called the customers through a WhatsApp call setup and sent them photos of women and asked the customers to choose from the gallery. We sent decoy customers and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.”

