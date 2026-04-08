Pune police go undercover to expose illegal hookah bar in Vimannagar; 7 booked

PUNE: In a well-planned undercover operation, Pune Police on Sunday busted an illegal hookah parlour and bar operating inside a hotel in Vimannagar, booking seven individuals and seizing liquor and related materials worth ₹1.47 lakh. To gather evidence, police personnel posed as college students and, with the help of a regular visitor, gained entry. Once inside, they confirmed that customers were being served liquor and hookah illegally at the rooftop lounge. (HT)

Acting on specific intelligence, the Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted surveillance and found that the rooftop establishment was functioning without the required permissions, serving hookah and foreign liquor. Entry to the venue was tightly controlled, making direct access difficult.

To gather evidence, police personnel posed as college students and, with the help of a regular visitor, gained entry. Once inside, they confirmed that customers were being served liquor and hookah illegally at the rooftop lounge.

Following this, the team conducted a raid, seizing hookah equipment, foreign liquor bottles, and other materials valued at ₹1.47 lakh. Seven individuals, including staff and associates linked to the operation, have been booked under relevant laws.

Officials said the action is part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal establishments in the city and added that further investigation is underway to identify other individuals connected to the operation.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence. Seven individuals were booked, and liquor along with other materials were seized,” said an officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.