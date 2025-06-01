Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
Pune police hold coordination meeting with maulanas ahead of Bakari Eid

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2025 06:06 AM IST

The meeting, held at the Zone 5 office in Wanowrie on Saturday, focused on various guidelines and regulations to be followed during the festival

In preparation for the upcoming festival of Bakari Eid, Pune Police organised a coordination meeting with maulanas and religious leaders in the Zone 5 area of Pune city to ensure peaceful and lawful celebrations.

Police officials emphasised the importance of adhering to civic norms and maintaining communal harmony. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The meeting, held at the Zone 5 office in Wanowrie on Saturday, focused on various guidelines and regulations to be followed during the festival. DCP Zone 5 Rajkumar Shinde, senior police officials from Hadapsar, Wanowrie, and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officers were present during the meeting.

Police addressed key concerns such as the conduct of animal sacrifice, the use of loudspeakers at mosques, the prevention of illegal animal trading, and the operation of unauthorized slaughterhouses.

Police officials emphasised the importance of adhering to civic norms and maintaining communal harmony.

“We want the celebrations to be conducted with respect to the law and public sentiment. Our goal is to ensure that the festival is observed peacefully and in a spirit of unity,” said Shinde, who addressed the meeting.

Maulanas and community leaders assured the police of their cooperation and committed to spreading awareness among community members about the guidelines. In addition to animal sacrifice protocols, the police urged the religious leaders to ensure that loudspeaker use complies with time restrictions and volume limits as per Supreme Court directives.

The meeting concluded with an appeal for inter-community respect and cooperation to make Bakari Eid celebrations smooth and joyous for all.

Pune police hold coordination meeting with maulanas ahead of Bakari Eid
