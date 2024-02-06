Pune police recover over 15K audio clips unveiling plot to kill Sharad Mohol

The crime branch of Pune city police have unearthed over 15,000 audio clips related to the gangster Sharad Mohol murder case, shedding light on the intricate details of the plotted crime. Mohol was shot dead near his residence in Sutardara area of the Kothrud by three assailants on January 5. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The recovered audio evidence provides crucial insights into how the arrested individuals planned and executed the heinous act.

A senior official from the crime branch requesting anonymity said, “These audio clips are basically conversations between all these arrested criminals in which it is clearly found that how Mohol’s murder was pre-planned and executed accordingly.”

The arrested mastermind Vitthal Shelar also committed to give a handsome amount of money to the assailants after the execution of murder plan.

Mohol was shot dead near his residence in Sutardara area of the Kothrud by three assailants on January 5. The crime branch took charge of the investigation, leading to the apprehension of several 16 suspects linked to the crime.

Sources within the crime branch reveal that the audio clips were analysed, and key excerpts have been identified as crucial pieces of evidence that will significantly strengthen the prosecution’s case.

The contents of the recordings are said to corroborate other evidence gathered during the investigation, forming a comprehensive and damning case against the accused.

Police officials have not disclosed specific details from the audio clips to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.