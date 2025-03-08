Menu Explore
Pune police seize 1,400 kg contaminated paneer worth 11 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Police amaldar Sachin Pawar and Ramesh Memane, on Friday, got information about large-scale production and distribution of substandard dairy products being operated from Manik Nagar

The crime branch unit 6 of the Pune city police along with food and drugs department officials raided an illegal paneer manufacturing unit in Manjri Khurd and seized 1,400 kg of adulterated paneer worth 11,56,690.

A raid was conducted by police inspector Wahid Pathan and other officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A raid was conducted by police inspector Wahid Pathan and other officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A raid was conducted by police inspector Wahid Pathan and other officials.

A raid was conducted by police inspector Wahid Pathan and other officials.

During the raid, authorities discovered unhygienic production conditions, with the use of harmful chemicals and synthetic ingredients to manufacture paneer. The seized adulterated paneer was meant to be supplied to local markets, posing a severe health risk to consumers.

Police seized 1,400 kg paneer, 400 kg GMS powder, 1800 kg SMP powder, 718 liters of pam oil total products worth 11,56,690.

Police have booked Sopan Chaburao Salve (45), a resident of Dubenagar in Wagholi.

Pathan said, “Earlier accused was booked for running the same illegal adulterated paneer factory. He was not following guidelines issued by the FDA.’’

Follow Us On