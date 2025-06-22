Pune police set a July 31 deadline for installation of CCTV cameras in school transport vehicles

In a bid to ensure the safety of schoolchildren, the Pune police Commissionerate has set a deadline of July 31 for installing CCTV cameras in all vehicles transporting school students. Moreover, a joint inspection campaign will be undertaken by the Pune- police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) to check whether or not school management committees and vehicle operators follow the safety guidelines issued by the police. Although schools in Pune and the surrounding suburban areas resumed on June 16, violations were reported from the first day itself. Despite (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune RTO issued a circular on June 21 stating that inspections will be carried out based on the framework set by the school education department’s ‘school transport committee’ and ‘student safety and physical facilities committee’. The circular emphasised that both police and transport department officials will carry out joint inspections to monitor the implementation of safety norms in school transport systems.

Although schools in Pune and the surrounding suburban areas resumed on June 16, violations were reported from the first day itself. Despite the prior issuance of guidelines by the Pune police on safe transport practices for schoolchildren, several vehicles were found to be packed with students beyond the approved capacity. Following these complaints, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar last week held a meeting with transport department officials, directing the RTO to strictly enforce the rules.

As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, the rules mandate annual eye checkups for all drivers operating school transport vehicles. Drivers must carry valid certificates proving that they have undergone the necessary vision tests. School management committees have been instructed to verify the certificates, and disallow any driver who does not have valid eye test clearance.

To enforce all the issued safety protocols, Pune police have now officially instructed school authorities and transport operators to comply with the rules. A final deadline of July 31 has been set for installation of CCTV cameras in all school transport vehicles. Post the deadline, a joint inspection campaign will be undertaken by the Pune police and RTO, and vehicles found violating safety norms will face strict punitive action.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO, said, “This is a collective effort to ensure student safety. The July 31 deadline for CCTV installation is non-negotiable. School authorities and transport operators must comply with all mandated safety rules. If any vehicle is found violating norms (lacking CCTVs, being overcrowded or operating with unqualified drivers) during inspections, strict action will be taken.”

Whereas parents are happy with the decision. Madhuri Karmalkar, mother of a class 3 student, said, “As a parent, I fully support the decision to install CCTV cameras in school transport vehicles. It is high time such measures were enforced. Every day, we entrust our children to these drivers without knowing what happens once they leave our sight. At least with CCTV, there will be a sense of accountability. Overcrowding and rash driving have become serious concerns. I have personally seen rickshaws packed with children, which is extremely unsafe. If the authorities are finally stepping in with strict inspections and deadlines, it is a much-needed move for our children’s safety.”