Pune police teams in UP on hunt for Gosavi

Gosavi’s selfies with Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, while allegedly taken while Aryan was in NCB custody have gone viral
The Pune Police have sent at least two teams to Uttar Pradesh, to apprehend KP Gosavi, a key witness in Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Cordelia cruise-ship drug bust case. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:19 AM IST
By Nadeem Khan

PUNE The Pune Police have sent at least two teams to Uttar Pradesh, to apprehend KP Gosavi, a key witness in Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Cordelia cruise-ship drug bust case.

Gosavi is wanted in connection with a cheating lodged against him in 2018.

DCP (Zone 1) Priyanka Narnavre said, “We have sent teams to UP and two other places, but he has not been arrested till now.”

The city police have already arrested Gosavi’s assistant Sherbano Kureshi in connection with the cheating case filed by one Chinmay Deshmukh, who alleged that Gosavi cheated him of 3.09 lakh on the pretext of providing him a job in Malaysia. Kureshi had received the money in her account.

Pune police issued a lookout circular to prevent Gosavi from leaving the country. Speaking to news channels, Gosavi claimed he was planning to surrender, before he disappeared.

Pabhakar Sail, a former driver/bodyguard of Gosavi, has alleged that 25 crore was demanded by an NCB official and others, including a private detective, to let Aryan Khan off in the drug case.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021
