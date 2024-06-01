Pune Porsche crash: Police gets permission from JJB to question juvenile

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Friday has allowed the Pune police to question the 17-year-old who was involved in a Porsche crash that left two techies dead in the Kalyaninagar area on May 19. Police are likely to question the minor on Saturday morning for at least two hours, confirmed officials. (HT PHOTO)

A week after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) cancelled the bail granted to the minor and sent him to the observation home till June 5, Pune city police on Thursday applied to the board seeking permission to question him (the juvenile).

According to the Juvenile Justice Act, the inquiry of a minor is to be conducted in the presence of parents and counsellors.

A senior police officer requesting anonymity said, “Amid new developments in the case, we had filed an application before the JJB which has now allowed us to question the minor.”

Police are likely to question the minor on Saturday morning for at least two hours, confirmed officials.

Police claim the 17-year-old was driving the luxury car in an inebriated state when it met with the fatal accident. They also expect to get vital information from the minor related to the blood sample swap at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH).

Earlier, two doctors and a staffer of Sassoon were arrested in connection with the alleged manipulation of blood samples of the minor.

The two doctors — Dr Ajay Taware, professor and head of the forensic medicine department at BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Dr Srihari Halnor, casualty medical officer (CMO) at SGH – were suspended with immediate effect. Atul Ghatkamble, a Class IV staff working at Sassoon mortuary who was also arrested along with the two doctors on May 27, was suspended.