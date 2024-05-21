Pune Porsche deaths:Excise dept files chargesheet against two prominent bar owners

The Maharashtra state excise department has filed a chargesheet against prominent businessman Sagar Chordia, owner of Blak Club in Marriott Suites and Prahlad Bhutada, owner of Hotel Cosie, for charges related to serving alcohol to minors in their establishments. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The state excise department in the chargesheet claimed that they had checked the CCTV footage of the two pubs cum bars frequented by scores of youngsters and found that they had served liquor to minors on dates from May 17 to May 21.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The excise department found that they could not find official registered kept at the administration desk at the two places. Besides, the employees were found working without any appointment letters and other bonafide identities.