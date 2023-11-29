close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Pune railway admin closes down three NGO premises after rape incident

Pune railway admin closes down three NGO premises after rape incident

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 30, 2023 05:10 AM IST

On November 1, the GRP (Government Railway Police) Pune booked an RPF jawan Anil Pawar on the charge of repeatedly raping and keeping a 17-year-old girl from Chattisgarh confined in a railway quarters’ room

After a girl, 17, was repeatedly raped and kept confined inside a railway quarters’ room by an RPF (Railway Police Force) jawan (constable) under the pretext of getting help from a non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Pune railway administration has closed down three more NGO premises – one at Pune railway station and the remaining two at the railway quarters.

According to the police, the girl and her male friend had run away from Bemetara district in Chattisgarh and alighted from a train at Pune railway station. (HT PHOTO)
According to the police, the girl and her male friend had run away from Bemetara district in Chattisgarh and alighted from a train at Pune railway station. (HT PHOTO)

On November 1, the GRP (Government Railway Police) Pune booked an RPF jawan Anil Pawar on the charge of repeatedly raping and keeping a 17-year-old girl from Chattisgarh confined in a railway quarters’ room on Tadiwala Road from September 12 to September 17.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the police, the girl and her male friend had run away from Bemetara district in Chattisgarh and alighted from a train at Pune railway station. That’s when Pawar spotted the duo and on the pretext of securing them help from an NGO, took them to the railway quarters’ room on Tadiwala Road. According to the girl, Pawar kept them confined in the room and repeatedly raped the girl. Later, he took Rs6,000 from the girl’s male friend to let her return to her hometown. Meanwhile, the girl returned to her hometown in Bemetara district of Chhatisgarh after the incident and lodged a zero FIR with the police there. The same reached the GRP Pune which then registered a formal FIR and launched an investigation. The investigation revealed that Pawar was illegally operating an NGO named ‘Siddharth Multipurpose Society’ from the railway quarters’ room and that the NGO was registered in his brother-in-law’s name. Earlier too, the GRP had arrested one Kamlesh Tiwari associated with Pawar’s NGO. The GRP went on to arrest two persons in connection with this case identified as Karan Rathod, 30; and Sushmita Kasbe, 24.

Pune rail division PRO and divisional commercial manager, Ramdas Bhise, said, “There was one children’s helpline NGO office at platform number 1 entrance gate started in 2022. But we closed it and removed the office from the railway station premises. Whereas the other two NGO offices running from the railway quarters were also removed. None of the social organisations and NGOs will be given any rental space in the railway premises hereon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out