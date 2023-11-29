Pune railway admin closes down three NGO premises after rape incident

After a girl, 17, was repeatedly raped and kept confined inside a railway quarters’ room by an RPF (Railway Police Force) jawan (constable) under the pretext of getting help from a non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Pune railway administration has closed down three more NGO premises – one at Pune railway station and the remaining two at the railway quarters. According to the police, the girl and her male friend had run away from Bemetara district in Chattisgarh and alighted from a train at Pune railway station. (HT PHOTO)

On November 1, the GRP (Government Railway Police) Pune booked an RPF jawan Anil Pawar on the charge of repeatedly raping and keeping a 17-year-old girl from Chattisgarh confined in a railway quarters’ room on Tadiwala Road from September 12 to September 17.

According to the police, the girl and her male friend had run away from Bemetara district in Chattisgarh and alighted from a train at Pune railway station. That’s when Pawar spotted the duo and on the pretext of securing them help from an NGO, took them to the railway quarters’ room on Tadiwala Road. According to the girl, Pawar kept them confined in the room and repeatedly raped the girl. Later, he took Rs6,000 from the girl’s male friend to let her return to her hometown. Meanwhile, the girl returned to her hometown in Bemetara district of Chhatisgarh after the incident and lodged a zero FIR with the police there. The same reached the GRP Pune which then registered a formal FIR and launched an investigation. The investigation revealed that Pawar was illegally operating an NGO named ‘Siddharth Multipurpose Society’ from the railway quarters’ room and that the NGO was registered in his brother-in-law’s name. Earlier too, the GRP had arrested one Kamlesh Tiwari associated with Pawar’s NGO. The GRP went on to arrest two persons in connection with this case identified as Karan Rathod, 30; and Sushmita Kasbe, 24.

Pune rail division PRO and divisional commercial manager, Ramdas Bhise, said, “There was one children’s helpline NGO office at platform number 1 entrance gate started in 2022. But we closed it and removed the office from the railway station premises. Whereas the other two NGO offices running from the railway quarters were also removed. None of the social organisations and NGOs will be given any rental space in the railway premises hereon.”