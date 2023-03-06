Pune railway division now under full electrification

Pune - The second electrification was completed for the section between Pune and Daund, which was later extended up to Baramati. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In a major fillip, the Pune railway division has completed 100 per cent electrification of 531 km within its jurisdiction, saving 0.733 lakh tons of carbon footprints annually in the process.

“In a major development, the Pune Division would now save ₹246 crore annually,” said Pune Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey at a press conference today.

“Indian Railways is working in mission mode to become the largest Green Railways in the world and is moving towards becoming a ‘net zero carbon emitter’ before 2030. Railways are guided by a holistic vision of being an environmentally friendly, efficient, cost-effective, punctual, and modern carrier of passengers as well as freight to serve the growing needs of New India. The first electric train carrier Deccan Queen ran between Mumbai to Pune on June 1, 1930. The section was electrified on 1500 Volt DC. The conversion of DC traction on Pune Division of Central Railway to AC traction began in 2004 and progressively completed in 2008-09,” said Dubey.

She further added that the electrification of the Pune-Kolhapur section, including Lonand and Phaltan, began in 2019 and is expected to be completed in 2023

“The second electrification was completed for the section between Pune and Daund, which was later extended up to Baramati. This project began in 2014 and will be completed in 2019. At the moment, the Pune Division is fully electrified, with 531 route kilometres,” Dubey added.

According to railways, 11 pairs of mail and express trains will be converted to electric traction during the fiscal year 2022-23. The Shatabdi Express, Vande Bharat Express, Deccan Queen, Jhelum Express, Duranto Express, Goa Express, and other important trains in the Pune Division use electric traction.

This has significantly reduced the Pune Division’s fuel bill, which is currently 2303.04-kilo litres per month on average and reduces 0.733 lakh ton carbon footprints annually.

Apart from Dubey, additional divisional railway manager Brijesh Kumar Singh, senior divisional operations manager Swapnil Nila, senior divisional electrical engineer Narayan Hari Maheshwari, and divisional commercial manager Ramdas Bhise were also present during the interaction.

“Pace of Railway Electrification, which is environment friendly and reduces pollution, has increased at 9X speed since 2014. Railways have planned electrification of BG routes which will facilitate the elimination of diesel traction resulting in a significant reduction in its carbon footprint and environmental pollution,” Brijesh Kumar Singh said.