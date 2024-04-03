Pune railway division’s area increases after integration of Daund-Manmad route

The Daund to Manmad railway section was officially linked to the Pune division from Sunday midnight. With the change, 29 more railway stations and 3,000 additional railway employees are now part of the Pune railway division. Soon, the Beed-Parli section will be included in the Pune division. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune railway division now has the added task of monitoring the daily traffic of around 98 trains on the Daund-Manmad section. As a result, the number of daily trains from the Pune division has gone up to 292.

On February 21, after completing the necessary processes, the Railway Board issued an order in this regard. Accordingly, the 234-kilometre route from Daud to Manmad division was asked to be omitted from the Solapur division and incorporated in the Pune division beginning April 1, 2024.

As per the information given by railways, currently 2 DEMU trains run between Ahmednagar-New Ashti. This area was previously under the Solapur division; however, the 65 km section is now included in the Pune section.

Soon, the Beed-Parli section will be included in the Pune division. The Pune division, the smallest in terms of territory in the Central Railway, would now be considered a larger section.

Previously, the Pune segment was 531 km long, but with the addition of the Daund-Manmad stretch, its perimeter has increased to 830 km. The Solapur division’s area has decreased from 981 km to 757 km.

“The Pune division will now operate more trains and 29 additional railway stations. The Daund-Manmad stretch also contains some significant stations and cargo facilities. With the new stations, Pune divisions’ income will rise in the future,” Ramdas Bhise, senior divisional operations manager, Pune Railway Division, said.