Central Railway GM inspects yard remodelling work

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager (GM) of Central Railway on Saturday inspected the progress of the Pune yard remodelling work.

Indu Dubey, Pune Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Brijesh Kumar Singh, Chief Project Manager Prakash Upadhyay, and senior officers from the Pune division accompanied him.

During the inspection, Lalwani examined the Pune yard remodelling work on both sides of the station, including the yard near the Wadia Bridge and the Alankar Bridge. He also evaluated the electric trip shed and planned the third and fourth lines between Pune and Lonavla.

He also conducted one-on-one meetings with all branch officers to discuss the initiatives taken by them for the betterment of the railway operations and issues faced them.

In a bid to increase and develop the operations of long-distance trains with more than 24 coaches at the Pune railway station, railways made this new yard remodelling plan which was announced in the year 2018.