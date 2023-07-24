Home / Cities / Pune News / Central Railway GM inspects yard remodelling work

Central Railway GM inspects yard remodelling work

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 24, 2023 12:42 AM IST

During the inspection, Lalwani examined the Pune yard remodelling work on both sides of the station, including the yard near the Wadia Bridge and the Alankar Bridge

Pune

In a bid to increase and develop the operations of long-distance trains with more than 24 coaches at the Pune railway station, railways made this new yard remodelling plan which was announced in the year 2018. (HT PHOTO)
In a bid to increase and develop the operations of long-distance trains with more than 24 coaches at the Pune railway station, railways made this new yard remodelling plan which was announced in the year 2018. (HT PHOTO)

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager (GM) of Central Railway on Saturday inspected the progress of the Pune yard remodelling work.

Indu Dubey, Pune Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Brijesh Kumar Singh, Chief Project Manager Prakash Upadhyay, and senior officers from the Pune division accompanied him.

During the inspection, Lalwani examined the Pune yard remodelling work on both sides of the station, including the yard near the Wadia Bridge and the Alankar Bridge. He also evaluated the electric trip shed and planned the third and fourth lines between Pune and Lonavla.

He also conducted one-on-one meetings with all branch officers to discuss the initiatives taken by them for the betterment of the railway operations and issues faced them.

In a bid to increase and develop the operations of long-distance trains with more than 24 coaches at the Pune railway station, railways made this new yard remodelling plan which was announced in the year 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out