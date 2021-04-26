Pune receives 50 of 165 ventilators announced by Javadekar

Pune: On April 10, Union minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that Maharashtra will receive 1,121 ventilators from the Centre and Pune district’s share will be 165. Pune has received 50 of these ventilators operational at medical centres. The remaining units are expected in 3-4 days, according to a district official.

According to the Pune division dashboard for bed availability on Monday, there are 1,420 ventilator beds in Pune district, including 751 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. Though the number of ventilator and oxygen beds has increased, shortage is reported at hospitals treating critical patients.

“The 50 units are used by hospitals and Covid care centres,” said Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner. Of the 1,121 ventilators promised to Maharashtra from the Centre, Gujarat will provide 700 and 421 will be received from Andhra Pradesh. Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar said that the units will arrive at Mumbai and distributed in the state.

Though more recoveries than positive cases have been recorded in Pune city since the last few days, the count of patients on oxygen support and critical cases have increased. In the last six days (April 19-April 25), the number of patients on oxygen support and the number of critical patients has increased by 693 and 102 respectively.

The Pune guardian minister said that the hospitalisation numbers are higher in Pune because many patients from other districts have been admitted in hospitals. “Oxygen demand has been increasing in Pune. Outstation patients have also been admitted in hospitals. New Covid Centres should be opened only after the permission of the health department to ensure adequate oxygen supply,” said Pawar at a Covid review meeting in Pune.

Med infra for Covid cases

The hospital bed availability data updated by Pune division dashboard at 6 pm on April 26

For Pune district

Total allocated beds for Covid-19: 28,758

Vacant 4,505

Allocated isolation beds with oxygen:13,032

Vacant 710

Allocated beds for ICU without ventilator: 1,800

Vacant: 56

Allocated of ICU beds with ventilator: 1,421

Vacant 5

For PMC

Total allocated beds for Covid-19: 11,761

Vacant 1,357

Allocated isolation beds with oxygen: 6,896

Vacant isolation beds with oxygen: 259

Allocated beds for ICU without ventilator: 620

Vacant beds for ICU without ventilator: 0

Allocated of ICU beds with ventilator: 751

Vacant ICU beds with ventilator: 2

For PCMC

Total allocated beds for Covid-19: 9,145

Total vacant beds for Covid-19: 1,701

Allocated isolation beds with oxygen: 3283

Vacant isolation beds with oxygen: 266

Allocated beds for ICU without ventilator: 711

Vacant beds for ICU without ventilator: 50

Allocated of ICU beds with ventilator: 386

Vacant ICU beds with ventilator: 3