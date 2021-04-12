IND USA
A man walks along a deserted street during a weekend lockdown imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Pune on April 10, 2021. (AFP)
Pune records 12,377 new Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths

Pune: A total of 4,628 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 10:21 AM IST

Pune district in Maharashtra reported 12,377 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 tally to 6,48,393, while 87 fatalities pushed the toll to 10,710, a health official said.

"Of the 12,377 cases, 6,679 were reported from the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 3,29,661 patients. 2,409 fresh cases were reported from the Pimpri Chinchwad area, taking the tally to 1,67,776. The total number of infections in rural, civil hospital and Pune cantonment board area rose to 1,50,956," he said.

A total of 4,628 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

maharashtra coronavirus maharashtra covid-19 in india covid-19 pandemic covid-19 coronavirus in india + 4 more
