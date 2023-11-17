Pune reports 434 influenza cases in 10 months, third highest in state

The recent uptick in cases of viral fever associated with cold, cough and soar throat, is possibly caused by the H3N2 subtype of the influenza A virus which is slowly becoming a dominant strain in circulation. A total of 36 influenza deaths have been reported this year out of which 28 deaths were amongst the H1N1 infected patients and eight amongst the H3N2 infected patients said the report. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The influenza A virus is currently circulating in the state and surpassed the H1N1 (Swine flu) another subtype of influenza A virus, according to health department officials.

Maharashtra has recorded 3,206 influenza cases of which 2,031 of them have been classified as H3N2 and 1,175 as H1N1, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme report of the state health department.

Pune district has between January and November 16 reported the third highest —434 influenza cases in the state

According to the data provided by the state health department, Mumbai during the same period has reported the highest 1,869 influenza A cases, followed by Thane (590).

According to Pratapsinh Sarnikar, joint director of health services, all district health officers, civil surgeons and medical health officers are instructed to conduct regular surveillance of Covid-19 and influenza cases.

“Isolation wards have been established in all government hospitals and government medical colleges in the state. The state health department has instructed all districts to conduct a compulsory medical death audit of influenza deaths. The state has prepared and disseminated the IEC prototype for influenza,” he said.

The symptoms of H3N2 include fever and cough but it can cause severe complications in vulnerable populations like the elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions. The H3N2 influenza A is very prominent in circulation and H1N1 is doing the rounds as well but fewer cases of incidence have been reported in the state.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, public health expert, said, the potential for a virus to cause a pandemic depends on many factors like its ability to spread, the severity of the illness and availability of treatments.

“The H3N2 is becoming a dominant strain now in circulation but it’s seasonal. Earlier it was the H1N1 and later the Covid-19. The viruses keep on mutating to survive. There is a need to watch and study the severity, transmission and virulence of the H3N2 subtype,” said Dr Salunkhe.

