Pune reports 717 new Covid cases, one death

Pune: Pune district reported 717 new Covid-19 cases and one death in 24 hours on Monday. This took the progressive count to 1.083 million of which 1.049 million have recovered, 18,653 deaths and 15,550 are active cases who are currently in hospitals undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 65 thousand vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 420 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 324,980 and with one death reported the death toll went up to 6,186. Pune city reported 153 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 502,536 and reported no new deaths on the day the toll stood at 8,869 while PCMC reported 144 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 256,346, and with no more death reported the toll stood at 3,329.

Pune also saw 65,284 vaccinations on the day as per Co-Win dashboard on Monday and totally 5,977,666 vaccines have been administered in total, including 4,520,301 first dose and 1,457,365 are second dose. A total of 574 vaccination sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 438 are government and 136 private.