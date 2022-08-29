Pune reports highest swine flu cases and deaths in Maharashtra
Pune reported 770 cases and 33 deaths related to swine flu, highest in Maharashtra. The state tally stands at 2,337 cases and 98 deaths so far this year. The state health department has issued directives ahead of the festive season in the wake of rising cases of swine flu.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that ahead of the festive season, high-risk patients have been advised caution.
“Against the background of rising swine flu cases, festivals should be celebrated with due care. Persons suffering with influenza-like illness should avoid public places. Persons with high-risk conditions should follow Covid appropriate behaviour while attending public functions. Those suffering from influenza-like illnesses should seek timely medical advice,” said Dr Awate.
Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the health department, said, “Wearing masks is advisable to avoid any diseases like Covid and swine flu. High-risk patients should follow these norms stringently,” said Dr Bharti.
Azad’s new party will fight for rights of J&K people, says his aide
While different political leaders have started dubbing Ghulam Nabi Azad's proposed new party as an ally of the BJP in J&K like the Apni Party and the People's Conference, those close to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister say that the new party will be a secular one and fight for the rights of J&K people. His rivals claim the former J&K chief minister is working for the BJP.
After AAP, BJP hold overnight protest on Delhi Assembly premises
AAP and BJP legislators were holding overnight protests on the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday, amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties on allegations of corruption. Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party announced its night-long sit-in against the Lieutenant Governor, BJP MLAs also started an overnight dharna on the Assembly premises demanding the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption.
Jammu Bar body holds protests, AAP extends support
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here. The Aam Aadmi Party also took out a rally in support of the lawyers. The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Traders' Federation, and Retailers' Association also extended their support.
J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report
The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the 'special and local laws' in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
