Pune reports highest swine flu cases and deaths in Maharashtra

Pune reported 770 cases and 33 deaths related to swine flu, highest in Maharashtra. The state tally stands at 2,337 cases and 98 deaths so far this year. The state health department has issued directives ahead of the festive season in the wake of rising cases of swine flu.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that ahead of the festive season, high-risk patients have been advised caution.

“Against the background of rising swine flu cases, festivals should be celebrated with due care. Persons suffering with influenza-like illness should avoid public places. Persons with high-risk conditions should follow Covid appropriate behaviour while attending public functions. Those suffering from influenza-like illnesses should seek timely medical advice,” said Dr Awate.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the health department, said, “Wearing masks is advisable to avoid any diseases like Covid and swine flu. High-risk patients should follow these norms stringently,” said Dr Bharti.