Pune RTI activist booked for extortion

An RTI (Right to Information) activist has been booked for allegedly blackmailing and demanding ₹25 lakh from the husband of a former women corporator.

As per the complaint filed by Arjun Jagtap of Vimannagar, the RTI activist, identified as Jitendra Ashok Bhosale, threatened that he would lodge complaint about Jagtap’s involvement in illegal construction. The activist threatened to defame him and her wife on social media ahead of the civic body polls.

Acting on the complaint, the anti-extortion squad unit 2 of Pune police registered a case against Bhosale at Vimantal police station under Sections 385 (extortion) and 387 (putting person in fear of death) of IPC.

According to the police, Bhosale demanded ₹25 lakh from Jagtap on August 25 claiming he has information about illegal construction done by Jagtap. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has given the complainant a clean chit after inquiry. Bhosale used to blackmail people by getting information through RTI. Inspector Balaji Pandhare is investigating the case.