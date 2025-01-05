Pune RTO data reveals increase in licence issuance

The number of learning, permanent and international licences issued by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has increased in 2024 compared to last year, said officials. It is mandatory for every citizen who rides a bike or drives a car needs to have a proper driving licence. (HT FILE PHOTO)

As per the data released by the Pune RTO, in 2024 as many as 1,39,851 permanent licences were issued as against 1,32,944 issued in 2023. Similarly, in 2023 as many as 2,77,904 licences were issued which rose to 2,90,321 in 2024.

Earlier, in 2023, 5,110 people opted for international licence which rose to 5184 in 2024.

It is mandatory for every citizen who rides a bike or drives a car needs to have a proper driving licence. For which the Pune RTO has set up its learning licence test department at Sangamwadi RTO and for the permanent licence its test is taken at the sensor-based track at Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR).

The learning licence test for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler is held at the Sangamwadi RTO office, or else the applicant can give the test online sitting at home. While for the permanent licence test of two-wheeler, applicants have to go to the Phulewadi RTO office at Alandi Road and for the four-wheeler permanent licence test applicants have to go to the IDTR test track at Bhosari Phata Chowk.

“The permanent licence test is difficult as I had given the permanent licence test at IDTR, but I failed as the sensor-based test is difficult and we need to strictly drive as per the rules,” said Kedar Mane a citizen.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “It is good that citizens are taking it seriously and taking proper licence. If a youngster is found without licence and engage in any kind of accident, then police complaint will be lodged against his/her parents.”