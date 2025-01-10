Pune RTO forms squads to take action against app-based illegal carpooling

PUNE After it has emerged that passengers are availing vehicle-aggregator app-based carpooling services provided by private cars which is prohibited by the state transport department, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has formed six special squads and identified the spots from where passengers are availing these services using various vehicle-aggregator apps. Pune RTO has formed six special squads, identified spots from where passengers are availing services using vehicle-aggregator apps. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

While drivers of such private cars offering carpooling services are now on the radar of the special squads constituted by the Pune RTO, one such app is even providing carpooling services wherein passengers travelling from Mumbai to Pune can take a four-wheeler for themselves and thereby save money. As this saves time, fuel and money for passengers travelling daily between Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, the app has become very popular in a very short period of time.

Whereas the state transport department has now issued a circular to the effect that action will be taken against cars connected to this app. Instructions have also been given to travel as fake passengers and then take action. Teams will be deployed at places such as Navale Bridge Chowk, Chandani Chowk, Swargate, Pune Railway Station etc. Private vehicles booked through this and similar such apps will be intercepted. The order states that action will be taken against these vehicles through e-challans.

Assistant regional transport officer Vinayak Sakhre said, “Passenger transport is done through such vehicle-aggregator apps. Such transport is illegal. We have formed six squads of RTO inspectors to carry out inspection of vehicles and take action. Also, the traffic police are being instructed to find the pickup points of these apps and accordingly take action. A complaint was received against a few of these apps and action will be taken against them.”

“These mobile-based applications are used for booking seats in private cars through the online mode. Based on that booking, money is collected from each passenger and transport is carried out. This is illegal transport as they do not have a licence for transport. If such a car meets with an accident, the driver of the car does not have a valid passenger transportation badge,” Sakhare said.

Moreover, they do not have a passenger transport licence. Therefore, no accident insurance claim can be made. Therefore, orders have been given to take action against such illegal passenger transport, he said.