Pune RTO kicks-off drive against illegal bike taxis in city
The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has once again started a drive against the illegally running app-based auto rickshaw services and two-wheeler bike cabs. The drive was started on Monday.
Despite the complaints from auto unions, it has been noticed that some of the companies are openly advertising their services in Pune. Earlier in February this year RTO had seized 250 illegal bike taxis which were found running illegally on the city roads.
“A drive has been started by the RTO under which we are strictly checking the auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers which are running without authorised meters and with the mobile app-based system. Under this drive, our RTO inspectors identify, check and verify the illegal running bike taxis in the city. There is no legal permission given for the two-wheeler transportation of passengers, nor there is any permission given under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Regulations for running a bike taxi,” said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.
“Our appeal to all the autorickshaw drivers and people running the bike taxis is to follow all the RTO rules and regulations strictly or they will face action. Earlier, we had seized more than 250 illegal bikes. The same will be done now and the illegal bike taxis will be seized by senior RTO inspectors,” added Shinde.
The bike taxi service is popular and in demand for individual travellers across the city as it is cheaper than any auto or cab fares, and most of the solo riders are preferring to travel by bike taxis. Kiran Pisal a passenger said, “I often travel from one place to another through this bike taxi, as I am a solo passenger it is affordable for me to travel for my office work. Also, it is cheaper than an auto or cab only for one person,”
The process to legalise bike taxis in the state is going on, till it is done action will continue by the RTO. The state transport department is working on to legalise these bike taxis and steps are being taken to make the necessary changes in the regulations and give permits. But there is strong opposition from the auto unions as bike taxis are impacting their business.
-
Driver of truck that ran over officer held in Rajasthan
The driver of a truck that ran over a police officer investigating illegal mining in Haryana's Nuh district was arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Wednesday, a day before the 58-year-old was set to be cremated at his village in Hisar. “We are conducting raids at nearby districts and we are hopeful of arresting the remaining suspects,” Haryana home minister Anil Vij said.
-
Pune RTI activist held for extorting ₹25 lakh from contractor
A Right to Information activist has been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 25 lakh from a road contractor. Phalke, had threatened the victim that he would complain to the vigilance department if he did not give him Rs 2 crore. The RTI activist sought Rs 2 crore to evade government action. Later, he started issuing threats to the contractor.
-
Ludhiana | Factory owner hangs self at his house in Dharmpura
An owner of a plastic carry bag factory was found dead at his house in Dharmpura on Tuesday night. His wife found him hanging from a ceiling fan on Wednesday morning. The wife of the deceased said on Tuesday night, she stayed at a hospital where her younger son had been admitted following an ailment. Meanwhile, her husband, who was present alone at home, hanged himself, she added.
-
Ludhiana | Driver held for kidnapping friend’s 5-year-old son
The Meharban police on Wednesday arrested a driver who kidnapped Inderjit's friend's 5-yesr-old son, suspecting his friend Suresh (friend) of stealing his mobile phone. The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, 34, of Subhash Nagar, is a driver in a factory. Bajra road, 35, of Ekta colony, Inderjit Singh, said he and his friend Suresh worked in the same factory. Inderjit added that after Kumar's mobile phone got misplaced, he accused him of stealing his phone.
-
Ludhiana | State sports department seeks list of promising players
With an aim to boost sports in the state and to give players a leg up, Punjab sports director Rajesh Dhiman has asked all the district sports officers (DSOs) in Punjab to identify their best players from all the games. Following the directions, the DSOs have asked all coaches in their respective districts to identify their best players from the age group of 12 to 20 years.
