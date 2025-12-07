Search
Sun, Dec 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pune RTO takes action against 249 school vehicles for flouting norms

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 03:26 am IST

The transport body has appealed to schools and school bus operators to strictly follow safety rules while transporting students

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspected 1,464 school transport vehicles between January 1 and November 30, penalising 249 of them for violating safety norms while ferrying students.

As much as <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22 lakh was collected in fines during the enforcement action, RTO officials said on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As much as 22 lakh was collected in fines during the enforcement action, RTO officials said on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As much as 22 lakh was collected in fines during the enforcement action, RTO officials said on Saturday. The transport body has appealed to schools and school bus operators to strictly follow safety rules while transporting students.

Calling student transportation a “highly sensitive responsibility,” the RTO stressed that school administrations and bus operators must ensure strict adherence to prescribed guidelines issued by the district school bus safety committee and Pune city police commissioner.

As per the rules, school buses must be equipped with CCTV cameras, and schools must ensure the presence of a female attendant in buses transporting children below the age of six. Police verification of drivers, conductors and helpers has also been made mandatory.

Schools are further required to set up a school transport committee and a student safety and infrastructure monitoring committee as per the Government Resolution (GR) issued on April 16.

These committees must ensure compliance with safety norms and verify annual eye-test certificates of all drivers. Drivers without a valid certificate must not be deployed for student transportation.

The RTO has urged all school managements to prioritise student safety and ensure full compliance without delay.

News / Cities / Pune / Pune RTO takes action against 249 school vehicles for flouting norms
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) penalized 249 of 1,464 inspected school transport vehicles for safety violations, collecting ₹22 lakh in fines. RTO officials emphasized the critical nature of student transportation, urging schools and operators to adhere to safety guidelines, such as installing CCTV and ensuring female attendants for younger children. Compliance with new regulations is essential for student safety.