Pune RTO takes action against 249 school vehicles for flouting norms

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspected 1,464 school transport vehicles between January 1 and November 30, penalising 249 of them for violating safety norms while ferrying students. As much as ₹ 22 lakh was collected in fines during the enforcement action, RTO officials said on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Calling student transportation a “highly sensitive responsibility,” the RTO stressed that school administrations and bus operators must ensure strict adherence to prescribed guidelines issued by the district school bus safety committee and Pune city police commissioner.

As per the rules, school buses must be equipped with CCTV cameras, and schools must ensure the presence of a female attendant in buses transporting children below the age of six. Police verification of drivers, conductors and helpers has also been made mandatory.

Schools are further required to set up a school transport committee and a student safety and infrastructure monitoring committee as per the Government Resolution (GR) issued on April 16.

These committees must ensure compliance with safety norms and verify annual eye-test certificates of all drivers. Drivers without a valid certificate must not be deployed for student transportation.

The RTO has urged all school managements to prioritise student safety and ensure full compliance without delay.