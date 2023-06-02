Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune rural police arrest man for abduction, rape of minor girl

Pune rural police arrest man for abduction, rape of minor girl

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 02, 2023 12:36 AM IST

The 22-year-old man has been arrested by the rural police on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl who had gone missing four years ago in Pune district

Pune: A 22-year-old man has been arrested on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl, who had gone missing four years ago in Pune district, an official said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old man has been arrested by the rural police on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl who had gone missing four years ago in Pune district. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The 22-year-old man has been arrested by the rural police on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl who had gone missing four years ago in Pune district. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The rural police issued a statement sharing details about the case and sequence of the incident following allegations that the girl was tortured by the suspect.

According to the police, the girl had gone missing from Manchar town in Pune district in March 2019 following which they had registered a case of kidnapping.

The accused, identified as Javed Mukhtar Sheikh, 22, from Manchar in Pune district, was arrested on May 17, a day after he and the girl returned to Manchar. Police officials said relatives rescued the girl from a room where she was staying with the accused.

Based on the medical report and statement by girl, police later registered a case against Sheikh under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 344 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Deputy superintendent of police (Khed Division) Sudarshan Patil said, “As per the statement given by the survivor and her relatives, we have invoked various sections of the POCSO Act and further investigation is underway. Accused has been sent to judicial custody.”

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopichand Padalkar and family members of the survivor alleged that girl was tortured by the suspect. Padalkar claimed that the police did not help the victim’s family even after repeated requests from the parents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune rape abduction kidnapping + 2 more
pune rape abduction kidnapping + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out