City schools shine in SSC results this year

Pune: Deccan Education Society students and their parents celebrate class 10th result on Friday. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

Many schools in Pune City have achieved 100% passing scores in the SSC examination 2023. While parents and students are overwhelmed with joy, the school administration congratulated the students for their achievement in the board exams.

SPM English School in the city continued their 26 years streak with yet another 100 per cent results in the SSC board examinations. From the school. out of 99 students that appeared, 5 have secured 99 per cent and above, 18 Students 95 per cent and above, and the rest have secured 90 per cent and above. Sai Gokhale (99.6 per cent) secured the first rank in the school. Riya Londhe and Ridhima Bapat (99.4 per cent) secured the second rank while Anaya Mahajan with 99 per cent secured the third rank in school.

22 students from the school archived 100 out of 100 marks in the Sanskrit subject, while 3 students get full marks in Mathematics.

“It is with great pride and joy that my staff and I wish to proclaim the roaring success of our students in the SSC Board examination this year. Breaking all the school records so far, the stupendous success of this batch is overwhelming. We sincerely thank the SPM management for their continual support and guidance in all our endeavours,” said Rama Kulkarni, headmistress, SPM English School.

Poona Night High School and Junior College under Saraswati Mandir Sanstha also achieved 100 per cent scores in the SSC Board exam. Devkanya Gharbudave secured first rank in the school with 77.60 per cent while Shardul Pawar secured second rank with 71 per cent and Yashwant Pilaware came third with 67.20 per cent.

8 out of 10 schools under Progressive Education Society have achieved 100 per cent results in the SSC board exam this year. More than 80 students from these schools have scored 90 per cent and above.

Student quote

“I am a working woman and currently working at the HR department of Bharti Hospital on Satara Road. 22 years after attending Std 9 exams in 2001, this year I appeared for the SSC exam. This result is very special to me. My colleagues and seniors from the hospital encouraged me to appear for the exam. My husband and children also supported me in this decision and backed my studies. I am planning to pursue further education in commerce faculty.”

-Devkanya Gharbudave, Poona Night Highschool and Junior College