Pune Smart city retains control of ATMS

In a surprising turn, Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) has decided to continue managing the ‘Adaptive Traffic Management System’ (ATMS) for the next five years, reversing earlier plans to hand over the project to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Now, PMC will pay maintenance charges to PSCDCL as per an agreement. The ATMS launched by PSCDCL with help of PMC aims to reduce traffic congestion in Pune by synchronizing traffic signals, making it a critical component of the city’s smart infrastructure initiatives. Currently, the Smart City initiative oversees ATMS. due scrapping smart city project by Central government. the process of transferring the Smart City project to the PMC had commenced. (HT PHOTO)

The decision to hand over responsibility for the system to the Smart City Company will be finalized in the upcoming meeting of its board of directors as confirmed by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Additional Commissioner Prithviraj B. P.

The Smart City mission, a key project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, initially included Pune among a few select cities. However, the central government decided to end this mission by June 2023. Thereafter, the PSCDCL started writing letters to the PMC to take charge of various projects. PMC has also initiated a process to take charge of different smart city’s development projects including ATMS. However, the Central government made an announcement to extend the project up to March-2025. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs made this announcement in July 2024.

Prithviraj B. P. Additional Commissioner, PMC said, “ Smart city has not handed over the ATMS project to PMC. We are only paying O & M charges to Smart city. We haven’t paid O&M charges yet. Before paying charges, we will take feedback from the Police department and we will check its functionality through study. At present. The Central government has extended the Smart city project up to March 2025.”

In 2018, PMC had approved ₹102 crore for installing an automatic signal system at 125 intersections and ₹68.38 crore for maintenance after completing the project over the next five years. The PSCDCL administration is responsible for implementing the project.

The system is designed to improve traffic conditions by reducing travel time, increasing average speeds, minimizing waiting times at traffic signals, and managing traffic more efficiently, especially during emergencies. The system also includes the capability to prioritize green signals for emergency vehicles such as police cars, ambulances, fire trucks, and BRT buses.. In the first phase, 125 intersections out of 261 across Pune will be connected to the ATMS, using modern technology to regulate traffic based on real-time conditions.

Moreover, it was anticipated that the ATMS would be capable of creating a data platform to share real-time information with various authorities, enabling better coordination and decision-making. However, the system has faced challenges, including operational issues, leading the Pune Police to send a letter to the PMC . The police have requested that no additional funds be disbursed to the concerned company until the ATMS is improved and its functionality is ensured.

As the Smart City initiative nears its closure, questions have been raised about who would take over the maintenance and repair of the ATMS system. Smart city project which is set to end by June 2023 was initially expected to be transferred to the Pune Traffic Police. However, the police department declined to take responsibility for the system, citing concerns over the operational challenges and the high cost of maintenance. This led to the possibility that the PMC was to take on the responsibility.

In a turn of events, the Pune Smart City Company which had initially installed the ATMS under the Smart City mission has now stepped forward to manage the system for the next five years. This decision ensures that the project will remain under the Smart City Company’s control providing continuity in its operation and maintenance ( O&M)

The extension of the Smart City project until March 2025 by the Central Government has played a key role in this development. With the project’s deadline extended, the Smart City Company will continue to oversee and improve the ATMS, ensuring it meets its objectives in enhancing traffic flow and reducing congestion in Pune.

While the move has been welcomed as a step toward ensuring the smooth operation of the system, it also comes with expectations that the ATMS will be fully optimized and reliable. Citizens of Pune are hopeful that the system will fulfil its promise of reducing traffic woes and improving overall road safety.