Pune student drowns at Kashid beach

NAVI MUMBAI: A day trip to the Kashid beach in Murud taluka, ended in tragedy after 20-year-old Tanishk Malhotra, a student from Pune, drowned here on July 1. His body was recovered on Wednesday after a 43-hour-long search operation, which included the use of thermal drones and helicopters to scan the area, said officials.

Tanishk had arrived at Kashid with his friends Mark Milton, Varun Tiwari, and Punya Patil, all final-year undergraduate students from the city. The group entered the sea for a swim but misjudged the depth and the strength of the waves. While the others managed to return safely to the shore, Tanishk was pulled under by strong currents and went missing.

Rescue efforts were launched by the Murud police, coast guard, local lifeguards, Sahyadri Vanyajiv Rakshanartha Samajik Sanstha (SVRS) team, and other emergency services.

“Tanishk’s body was located at around 7:45 am,” said Dahimkar. His remains were later sent to Murud Rural Hospital for further procedures.