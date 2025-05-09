Pune: Summer rush throws train schedules off track; 48 services affected in April

The summer holiday rush has disrupted train schedules in Pune, with 48 trains delayed or rescheduled in April this year. Both regular and special services have been disrupted, leaving thousands of travellers inconvenienced at a time when demand peaks. According to officials, increased train traffic across the network has led to congestion on major routes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Services such as the Jhelum Express and Azad Hind Express have run behind schedule. Many long route special trains have arrived more than two hours late, stretching travel times and frustrating passengers.

According to officials, increased train traffic across the network has led to congestion on major routes. With limited track capacity, trains are frequently halted to let others pass. Regular trains are given priority over special services, while high-speed trains like the Vande Bharat and Rajdhani maintain fixed schedules, further tightening the grid.

“I had planned my journey weeks in advance, but my train was delayed by over six hours. I missed my connecting bus from Ernakulam,” said Rajesh Nair, an IT professional traveling to Kerala. “It’s very frustrating, especially when traveling with kids in the summer heat.”

A senior railway official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “This complex juggling of schedules is necessary but challenging, especially during peak seasons like summer. We acknowledge the inconvenience to passengers and are working to streamline operations and reduce delays.”