Pune techie duped of ₹11 lakh in matrimonial website fraud
A 29-year-old woman IT professional from Pune was duped of ₹11.16 lakh by a foreign national between February and June 2022. in a matrimonial website fraud, officials said.
The woman who resides in Vimannagr, came in contact with the foreign national via a matrimonial website. The two got talking and the accused allegedly gained the complainant’s confidence and proposed marriage, said officials.
The accused then told the complainant that he wanted to send her gifts before the wedding. The complainant stated that she received a call from the customs department and was asked to pay some charges for the gifts to be cleared. Following talks, the complainant made transfers to the account number given by officers, but when he asked for more, she sensed something fishy and approached the police.
The complainant had initially reported the matter to the cyber police for verification following which the Vimannagar police station registered a formal FIR on Monday.
Officials said that in various transactions, the complainant transferred ₹11.16 lakh to the fraudsters.
A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act 2000 was registered at Vimannagar police station.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
