Pune to get new centre to store EVMs, count votes

The election commission has identified seven-acre land at Ravet to build a permanent electronic voting machine (EVM) storage and poll counting centre.

The election office has got the land from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector and district election officer, said, “We have got around seven-acre land at Ravet. The public works department (PWD) will build the centre here.”

Deshmukh said, “Recently, we visited Delhi to see how they store EVMs. Instead of just planning to store EVMs, we will have enough space for counting and training purposes.”

Now, as the election commission does not have its own space to store EVMs.

Deshmukh said, “Soon construction work will start on the proposed land.”