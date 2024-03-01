Pune to likely face hailstorms in next 24 hrs: IMD

PUNE Increased opposite wind interaction is significantly impacting weather conditions in Maharashtra, and most areas of the state are likely to witness rainfall. A yellow alert (light rainfall) has been issued in northern Maharashtra for the next 72 hours. Pune too may experience light rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Chances of hail cannot be ruled out in Pune in the next 24 hours, a senior official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Chances of hailstorms cannot be ruled out in Pune in the next 24 hours, a senior IMD official said. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The state is experiencing an opposite wind interaction for the last two to three days due to which minimum and maximum temperatures have increased significantly in many areas. In Pune too, temperature increased by eight degrees Celsius in 24 hours on February 27 and has continued to be on the higher side of normal (18 degrees Celsius) ever since.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “A western disturbance from Iran and Afghanistan is moving towards the eastern part of the country. An anticyclonic wind circulation has formed over the Bay of Bengal. The cooler winds brought by the western disturbance and relatively warmer winds flowing from the south-southeastern part of the country are interacting with each other over Maharashtra and the adjoining areas. This causes significant instability in local weather conditions. As a result, many areas in Maharashtra, especially the northern part of the state, are likely to receive unseasonal rain along with gusty winds, thunder and lightning activities.”

“Currently, clouds are forming over Pune and the adjoining areas. Hence from February 29 evening onwards, Pune will experience increased wind interaction and more instability in local weather conditions. On March 1 and 2, the city will likely receive light rain at isolated places. During this time, the temperature which is already at a higher level will likely remain the same and possibilities of hail in some parts of the district cannot be ruled out,” Kashyapi said.

From March 3 onwards, cloud formation and wind interaction will slowly reduce, and the state and Pune city will start receiving cooler northern winds. There will be a reduction in minimum temperature by four degrees Celsius, and maximum temperature is also likely to reduce to some extent, Kashyapi said.

Lightning advisory

As many areas in the state are likely to receive unseasonal rain, there are high chances of lightning incidents occurring during this period. Considering the severity of the lightning incident, IMD has issued a lightning advisory for citizens. Accordingly, the officials have asked citizens, especially farmers, to avoid being in open places or standing under trees as a precautionary measure.

Region-wise forecast by IMD

North Maharashtra: hailstorms, gusty winds, lightning and light rainfall for 48 hours

Central Maharashtra: light rainfall in next 72 hours

Marathwada: isolated light rainfall for 48 hours

Vidarbha: thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm in 72 hours, light rain

Pune: cloud, haze, light rainfall in next two days