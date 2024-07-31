Pune traffic plan to decongest 32 roads in city 

To decongest major roads in the city, a meeting was held at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters under the coordination of the city Traffic Branch and the civic body under the traffic improvement program of 32 roads in the city. PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said the priority of the administration is to decongest 32 major roads that will help negate traffic snarls in the city. (HT PHOTO)

PMC chief engineer (Road Department) and other top officials of the traffic branch, Meta Arch company head Praveen Patil and Dilip Rode were present during the meeting. PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said the priority of the administration is to decongest 32 major roads that will help negate traffic snarls in the city.

After the development, additional CP Manoj Patil said, “The major issues including traffic congestion were discussed in fine detail and the plans for the improvements to be made by the municipal corporation and the traffic police were agreed upon.”

Later in the evening, Add CP Patil held meetings with industry and academia to proceed ahead with citizens’ participation. A prominent advocate of civic rights and chairman of Pinnacle Group of Industries Sudhir Mehta promised to help and support the plan of the traffic police.

“We will organise a meeting of the top hundred people in the city to ideate and support the initiative of the city police aimed at decongestion. We will provide the police with interns, technical expertise and professionals with the necessary skill sets to address the important issue of traffic congestion,’ Mehta said.