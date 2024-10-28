Pune traffic police recommend cancellation of 200 licences

The Pune traffic police have proposed to the Road Transport Office (RTO) that the licence of 200 persons booked under the ‘drink and drive’ category of traffic offences since the Porsche car accident in Kalyani Nagar be cancelled. Additionally, the traffic police will send a fresh list of 800 licence holders found driving under the influence of liquor. The police have put in place 27 fixed points to keep ‘drink and drive’ offenders under check, and immediately take legal action against them at the spot in the presence of eyewitnesses, videography and photography as mandated by the law. The police have put in place 27 fixed points to keep ‘drink and drive’ offenders under check, and immediately take legal action against them at the spot in the presence of eyewitnesses, videography and photography as mandated by the law. (HT PHOTO)

Additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil said that the power to cancel driving licenses lies with the RTO authorities, and a letter to the effect has been handed over to them. “Our action against those driving under the influence of alcohol will continue. Citizens must not drive in an inebriated condition otherwise they will face action by the traffic police,” he said.

The traffic police have started the practice of breathalyser tests for those driving in an inebriated condition, and have even recovered fines from the offenders.

DCP (traffic) Amol Zende said, “We want to send a very strong message to those breaking the law that the traffic police will not allow any rider or driver to ride or drive the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. There is a strict crackdown and more steps are being taken to ensure that citizens no longer drink and drive which is a cognisable and criminal offence.”

As per the RTO statement, they take action as per the law and the license is cancelled between a period of three to six months. Action is taken based on the letter given by the city traffic branch. Deputy RTO S Bhonsale said, “Once the licence is cancelled, we call the driver and counsel him on the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and also the merits of safe driving and then return the licence to him after the period of action or cancellation of that particular licence is over. Such type of action is taken regularly based on the recommendation of the traffic police.”