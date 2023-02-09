Pune university circle to be ‘traffic signal-free’ from February 13

To ensure speedy movement of traffic at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) junction, the Pune traffic police have decided to make the university circle ‘traffic signal-free’ from February 13.

Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “In the last few days, we have conducted various studies at the SPPU junction. From our observations, we have come to the conclusion that the university circle should be free of signals. The current arrangement will decongest the traffic at the university circle, and the metro work too will not face any problems associated with traffic congestion. It is currently a pilot project.”

“We expect that the traffic will not slow down at the university junction under the new arrangement,” Magar said.

Officials of the Pune metro line 3 in coordination with the Pune traffic police will take further decisions after seeing the outcome of this pilot project. On behalf of the Pune metro line 3 (Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar), a double-decker flyover has been planned at this intersection and additional barricading will have to be put up for that. The new rotary traffic system aims to avoid possible traffic jams due to this.

A Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) official said, “The arrangement made by the Pune traffic police will decongest the traffic at university square. The arrangement will give us scope to continue the metro line work without any hurdles. We will be covering an 11-metre road at university square for the metro work.” Taking advantage of the signal-free, rotary traffic system, vehicles headed for university circle from Baner road and Aundh road will be able to immediately take the left turn towards Shivajinagar.

At the same time, necessary time will be given to pedestrians to cross the road at university circle. A U-turn is currently open at Cosmos Bank to approach Senapati Bapat road via Ganeshkhind road but now, the said U-turn will be closed and a right turn will be allowed from the Senapati Bapat road junction. Also, all the traffic headed to university circle from Senapati Bapat road (Chatushringi temple) will have to take a left turn from Senapati Bapat road junction and go straight to Pashan road.