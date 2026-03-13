Pune weather to stay mostly clear, IMD issues rainfall alert across Maha

PUNE: The weather in Pune is expected to remain mostly clear in the short term with maximum temperature likely to reach around 37°C and minimum temperature around 18°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Pune may witness the impact of the changing weather pattern over the weekend, with possibilities of thundercloud development, lightning and light rainfall between March 14 and March 16. On March 12, the minimum temperature recorded in Pune was 19 degrees Celsius which is above normal by 3.3 degrees Celsius. Whereas the maximum temperature recorded in Pune was 38.1 degrees Celsius which is above normal by 3.2 degrees Celsius. In Lohegaon, the maximum temperature recorded was 39.2 degrees Celsius. Pune, India - June 9, 2023: Cloudy weather seen in sky in Baner area in Pune, India, on Friday, June 9, 2023. (Photo by Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Meanwhile, parts of Maharashtra, especially the Vidarbha region, are reeling under a heatwave, the IMD has issued a rainfall alert for several districts across the state over the next few days.

As per the IMD, temperatures in Vidarbha have risen sharply over the past two days with several districts recording maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, Amravati recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 42.2°C which is the highest daytime temperature reported in Maharashtra so far this summer season. Other parts of the region too experienced intense heat. Chandrapur recorded around 40.2°C, Wardha reported 40.2°C, while Yavatmal logged close to 40°C, reflecting severe heat conditions prevailing across the region.

The weather department has forecast a change in weather conditions across several parts of Maharashtra over the weekend. It has issued a rainfall alert for many districts in the state between March 14 and March 16. As per colour-coded maps, at least 19 to 20 districts across central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas, indicating the possibility of weather activity. Weather experts said that rainfall activity is expected due to atmospheric instability caused by rising daytime temperatures combined with moisture incursion in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Such conditions often lead to pre-monsoon type thunderstorms during the late afternoon or evening hours. The warning maps issued by the IMD indicate that the number of districts likely to experience rainfall activity may increase gradually between March 14 and March 16. Despite the rainfall forecast, Vidarbha is expected to continue experiencing high temperatures in the immediate term. Cities including Amravati, Akola and Chandrapur are likely to face heatwave conditions with maximum temperatures near or above the 40°C mark for the next few days.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “The Vidarbha region has been experiencing heatwave conditions for the past two days. In the coming days, several districts in Vidarbha, south Maharashtra and central Maharashtra are likely to receive light rainfall. Pune city may also witness light rainfall at isolated places.”