Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.63 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024
Aug 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 11, 2024, is 27.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.63 °C and 28.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.3 °C and 29.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 12, 2024
|28.2 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|28.32 °C
|Light rain
|August 14, 2024
|28.0 °C
|Light rain
|August 15, 2024
|27.72 °C
|Light rain
|August 16, 2024
|28.49 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|28.66 °C
|Light rain
|August 18, 2024
|29.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.78 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.18 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.31 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
