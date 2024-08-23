Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.36 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024
Aug 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 23, 2024, is 27.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.36 °C and 29.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.46 °C and 25.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 92.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.46 °C and 25.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 92.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 24, 2024
|25.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 25, 2024
|22.97 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|23.19 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 27, 2024
|26.63 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|26.68 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|23.99 °C
|Light rain
|August 30, 2024
|27.04 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.68 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.97 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.5 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy